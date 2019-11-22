Australia's ex-security chief warns of Chinese interference

SYDNEY (DPA) - Australia's ex-security chief warned of "insidious" interference attempts by foreign governments into domestic matters, pointing particularly to China, in comments published on Friday (Nov 22).

"Espionage and foreign interference is insidious," said Duncan Lewis, former head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), in extracts from an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Its effects might not present for decades, and by that time it is too late. You wake up one day and find decisions made in our country that are not in the interests of our country."

In his first interview since retiring in September after five years as head of the ASIO, Lewis said any person in political office was a potential target for China, which was also working to win influence in social, business and media circles.

It is "overwhelmingly" China that worries Australian authorities, although other countries also cause concern, he said.

In June, Australia passed legislation in 2019 to combat foreign interference in politics and other domestic affairs.

In August, the government also launched a probe to look at foreign interference in the Australian education system, after on-campus clashes between protesters supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy campaign and others supporting the Chinese government.