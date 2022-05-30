Australia's centre-left secures parliamentary majority

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia's recently elected Labor Party will have a majority in Parliament, the country's Electoral Commission projected Monday (May 30), reducing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's reliance on independents to pass his agenda.

Official projections showed the centre-left government had won at least 76 seats in the 151-strong House of Representatives following the May 21 vote.

The party is well ahead of the former conservative coalition, which had for decades blocked substantive action on climate change, favouring Australia's vast fossil fuel industry instead.

It had appeared that Mr Albanese would need the support of 10 independents, many of whom were elected on a pro-environment platform, to pass more ambitious emissions targets.

The result of the Senate elections is not yet clear, but it is likely Labor will still need the support of green-minded senators including former Wallabies rugby star David Pocock to pass legislation in the Upper House.