Australia's biggest states ease more Covid-19 curbs ahead of border reopening

The relaxation in social distancing rules comes ahead of the full reopening of Australia's international borders after nearly two years. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
53 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Singing and dancing will resume in nightclubs in Sydney and Melbourne from Friday (Feb 18), while most mandatory check-ins have been scrapped as officials lifted nearly all Covid-19 curbs in Australia's biggest cities amid a steady fall in hospital cases.

The relaxation in social distancing rules comes ahead of the full reopening of Australia's international borders on Monday after nearly two years, boosting business confidence battered by stop-start lockdowns.

"We don't want restrictions in place for any longer than necessary and with hospitalisation and ICU (intensive care unit) rates trending downwards, now is the right time to make sensible changes," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Thursday.

People admitted to hospitals due to the coronavirus in the country more than halved to around 2,600 after peaking at just under 5,400 more than three weeks ago.

Like most countries, Australia has been tackling the fast-moving Omicron variant that pushed its infections and hospital cases to record levels. Numbers have been on a downtrend in recent days with a booster roll-out gathering pace.

New South Wales and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's 25 million people, have been the worst hit by the Omicron wave and had reintroduced several tough curbs last month.

From Friday, indoor venues in Sydney and elsewhere in New South Wales can allow as many patrons as they want and QR check-ins will only be required for some higher risk venues.

Masks will be needed only on public transport and indoors at airports and hospitals from Feb 25.

Hotel quarantine for unvaccinated international travellers will be cut to seven days from two weeks in both states.

More than 23,000 new cases and 38 deaths were reported in the country by midday on Friday, with two states due to report later.

Most of Australia's pandemic total of around 2.7 million confirmed cases have been detected since the emergence of the Omicron variant in late November last year. Total deaths stand at 4,836 since the pandemic began.

More On This Topic
Covid-19: Western Australia state reopens to international students
Australia's Victoria state eases Covid-19 restrictions as hospitalisations decline
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top