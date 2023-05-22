Australians urged to switch to high-rise living to address housing shortage

Australia's relatively small population of 26.5 million residents are concentrated in sprawling coastal cities that occupy large spaces. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
SYDNEY - A shortage of housing in Australia has prompted an urgent push to increase supply, including proposals to build more high-rise apartment blocks, open land for development and impose taxes on homes that are kept vacant.

Despite Australia’s vast landmass, the country’s relatively small population of 26.5 million residents are concentrated in sprawling coastal cities that occupy large spaces. About 40 per cent of the population live in just Sydney and Melbourne, yet the local planning authorities in the major cities have often resisted shifting to high-rise developments.

