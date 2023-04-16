Australians push for greater flexibility to work from home after Covid-19 transforms workplace

SYDNEY – Australians have begun pushing for greater rights to work from home, with research indicating that the nation’s employees are not planning to return to their pre-pandemic work routine.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to transform the modern workplace, unions have been demanding increased flexibility in the office.

The 150,000 federal civil servants are demanding unlimited work from home rights, and university and financial services workers have also been seeking to lock in remote work flexibility.

The Community and Public Sector Union is pushing for federal civil servants – one of the country’s biggest workforce cohorts – to be able to work from home without caps on the number of days or hours, as long as it does not unduly affect the employer.

“There will be a presumption that working from home requests will be approved, unless granting the request would cause unjustifiable hardship to the employer,” says the union’s claim.

The union’s secretary, Ms Melissa Donnelly, said the claim – if accepted – has the potential to set a new standard for workplace rights.

She added that civil servants are increasingly basing job decisions on whether working from home is permitted.

“Since the pandemic, flexible work arrangements and working from home have become a normal part of many people’s working lives, and it is now time for the (Australian public service) to set the standard for working from home rights and have them locked into enterprise (employment) agreements,” she told The Straits Times.

“Flexibility… will pave the way for the (Australian public service) to become an employer of choice for women, parents, people with a disability, people with caring responsibilities and people in rural and regional areas.”

Business groups have expressed support for allowing work from home where possible, but noted that such arrangements should be flexible.

The Australian Public Service Commission, a government agency which aims to ensure the government’s workforce is high-quality and well-managed, has said that workers could enjoy flexible work arrangements as long as they suited “agencies and teams, as well as individuals”.

But the commission also stressed the value of “regular face-to-face contact (that) can improve employee well-being and build tangible team benefits”, according to a report in The Australian newspaper.

“Face-to-face contact helps to maintain strong working relationships, fosters social connection and builds professional networks.”

The push for greater remote working opportunities comes as new research found that the average employee in Australia now spends 27 per cent of their working week at home.