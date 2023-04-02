Australians prepare for nation-changing vote to give Aborigines a ‘Voice’

SYDNEY – Later this year, Australians will be asked to make an historic choice about the future of their nation.

On that day, probably between October and December, all citizens will vote in a referendum on the formal status of the nation’s Indigenous people, who make up about 3.8 per cent of the country’s 26 million residents.

The referendum will decide whether to formally recognise the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands peoples in the Federal Constitution and grant them something that has been noticeably absent in the nation’s 122-year history: a permanent voice in the affairs of government.

The Voice would be a body of indigenous people who could propose input to Parliament and the Government on matters that affect them. The aim would be to ensure that Indigenous people have a say on government policies and decisions, though the Government would ultimately decide whether to follow any proposals, which would not be binding.

Supporters of the Voice believe it will not only deliver practical benefits by ensuring that Indigenous people have a say on policies that affect them, but might also mark an important step towards shaping a new national identity that properly acknowledges and incorporates the country’s Indigenous people and past.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a strong backer of the Voice and promised before he was elected last May that he would hold a referendum during his three-year term. It was a risky move, given that most referendums in Australia – 36 out of 44 – have failed. To pass, a referendum in Australia requires a majority of all votes, plus a majority of voters in at least four of the six states. Once a measure is in the constitution, it cannot be overturned by Parliament.

Holding back tears in March, Mr Albanese released the wording of the question that will be put at the referendum, saying the proposal would not only improve the lives of Indigenous people but would be “an inspiring and unifying Australian moment”.

“We share this great island continent with the world’s oldest continuous culture,” he said. “We embrace that as a source of great pride – and we should recognise it.”

He added: “(It is) a sensible and practical proposition that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should have a say in the decisions and policies that affect their lives.”

Since the arrival of European settlers in the late 1700s, Indigenous people have suffered widespread discrimination and injustice. They were granted voting rights only in the 1960s. Today, they suffer high rates of poverty and imprisonment, and, on average, have a life expectancy that is 10 years lower than non-indigenous people and a suicide rate that is twice as high.

The Voice, which was based on proposals by Indigenous people, could shape laws and decisions about issues such as education, welfare, health, policing, heritage protection, and management of remote communities, which are home to about 156,000 of the country’s 984,000 Indigenous people.

Experts say similar institutions have been established in countries such as Sweden and New Zealand, and research shows they have practical benefits.

Two legal experts, Professor Gabrielle Appleby, from the University of New South Wales, and Mr Eddie Synot, from Griffith University, said last week that the Voice was designed by Indigenous people to be the “best solution to respond to their overwhelming feeling of disempowerment and structural disadvantage”.

“Practically, the Voice is informed by decades of research and the experience of people on the ground, that decisions, policies, laws and most importantly outcomes are improved when Indigenous peoples are empowered and involved in the process,” they said in an article on The Conversation website.