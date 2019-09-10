Australians increasingly concerned about climate change, study finds

SYDNEY (DPA)- Australians are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change, a study released Tuesday (Sept 10) found.

Climate of the Nation 2019, a report by the Australia Institute, found 81 per cent of Australians are concerned climate change will cause more droughts and floods, up from 74 per cent in 2017.

Three in four people are concerned climate change will lead to water shortages in cities. Two in three support a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

The study questioned 1,960 people and found a marked difference in attitudes to climate change between the elderly and the young.

It stated that 83 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds were concerned about climate change, compared to 67 per cent of people over 55.

Independent lawmaker Zali Steggall, who launched the study in Canberra, said Australians are "rightly concerned about more extreme heatwaves, droughts and bushfires" and want the government to show leadership on climate change, Guardian Australia reported.

"This latest report shows that Australians support far more ambitious climate and energy policies than the federal government is currently delivering," Ms Steggall said.

Ms Steggall, a former champion alpine skier, defeated climate sceptic former prime minister Tony Abbott in his long-held Sydney seat in the May elections.