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Australians could opt out of social media algorithms under new law

Social media firms have long faced scrutiny over their use of allegedly addictive algorithms.

SYDNEY - Australians could be given the option of opting out of powerful social media algorithms under new legislation cracking down on big tech, a minister said on Sept 7.

The draft law requiring a “digital duty of care” is expected to be introduced to Australia’s Parliament this week.

It would require firms like Meta to give users the option of turning off algorithms that tailor recommendations to their personal taste.

“A lot of Australians appreciate the algorithm, both for the enjoyment they get out of it or the utility they get out of it,” Communications Minister Anika Wells told national broadcaster ABC.

“A lot of Australians will want to choose the algorithm – but we think that big tech should offer them the choice in the first place, and they should respect that choice.”

“We should give Australians more choice over what they should see on their feeds,” she said.

Social media firms have long faced scrutiny over their use of allegedly addictive algorithms and stand accused of directing users to sensational or extreme content to keep them scrolling.

Australia implemented legislation barring children from social media platforms in December, part of a world-first crackdown designed to protect children from online bullying and “predatory algorithms”.

Britain, France and others have followed suit.

Data in August found that under-16s in Australia were increasing their use of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok despite the ban. AFP