Australian writers’ festival boss resigns after Palestinian author barred

Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah had her invitation to Australia's leading Adelaide Festival rescinded by organisers.

SYDNEY – The director of a leading Australian writers’ festival resigned in protest on Jan 13 after the board cancelled an appearance by a Palestinian-Australian author.

Scores of participants, including former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, have boycotted the Adelaide Festival over a decision to

exclude Ms Randa Abdel-Fattah

.

Writers’ Week director Louise Adler joined the exodus, blaming the “extreme and repressive efforts of pro-Israel lobbyists”.

“The arts have allegedly become ‘unsafe’ and artists are a danger to the community’s psycho-social well-being,” she wrote in an open letter published by The Guardian newspaper.

“But let’s be clear, the routine invocation of ‘safety’ is code for ‘I don’t want to hear your opinion’.

“In this instance, it appears to apply only to a Palestinian invitee.”

Australia’s premier annual cultural event, which lures artistes from around the world, unleashed the storm last week when it told Ms Abdel-Fattah it did not “wish to proceed” with her appearance.

Ms Adler said the board had made this decision despite her “strongest opposition”.

Ms Abdel-Fattah has faced criticism over some statements, including a post on X in October 2024 saying: “The goal is decolonisation and the end of this murderous Zionist colony”.

The festival board said it was “shocked and saddened” by the Dec 14

mass shooting at a Jewish festival

on Bondi Beach, which killed 15 people, adding that its decision to exclude Ms Abdel-Fattah was not taken lightly.

But the shunned author and academic said it was a “blatant and shameless act of anti-Palestinian racism”.

It was a “despicable attempt to associate me with the Bondi massacre”, she said in a statement.

New Zealand’s Ardern on Jan 12 joined some 180 artistes and participants who have pulled out, a festival spokesperson told local media. AFP

