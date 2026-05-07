Australian women linked to Islamic State fighters face arrest on return from Syria

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Members of Australian families believed to be linked to the Islamic State militants wait to leave Roj camp near Derik, Syria, on April 24.

SYDNEY – A group of women linked to Islamic State jihadists face arrest when they land in Australia on May 7 , returning home years after allegedly sneaking into Syria to join the group’s self-declared caliphate.

A group of women linked to Islamic State jihadists landed in Melbourne on May 7.

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha, reportedly carrying three women and eight children who have spent years living in a camp in Syria, landed in Melbourne in the evening, an AFP journalist at the airport said.

Minutes later, another Qatar Airways flight from Doha landed at Sydney airport, reportedly carrying one woman from the Syria camp and her son.

Four women and nine children – all Australian citizens – were expected to land on the evening of May 7 after securing passage from Syrian refugee camps where they have languished since the Islamic State group’s demise.

Police have said some of the returning women will be charged with “terrorism offences”, such as travelling to a banned area and “engaging in slave trading”.

“For operational resasons, I won’t go into who may be arrested but obviously we’re working very closely with the commonwealth authorities,” New South Wales state police commissioner Mal Lanyon said on May 7 .

“For operational reasons, I don’t want to go into specifically who will be arrested,” he told Sky News Australia.

Hundreds of women from Western nations were lured to the Middle East as the Islamic State group gained prominence in the early 2010s, in many cases following husbands who had signed up as jihadist fighters.

Australia, Canada, Britain and others are still grappling with how to treat citizens stranded after the Islamic State group collapsed.

Widely known as the “ISIS brides”, the case has stirred strong feelings in Australia.

Australia’s Human Rights Commission urged the government in March to help repatriate 34 women and children stuck in Syria’s notorious Roj refugee camp.

But others have accused the women of turning their back on Australia and believe they should be left to face the consequences.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has accused the four returning Australian women of making “a horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation”.

They are not the first Australian citizens to return from Syria’s refugee camps.

Small groups of women and children flew back to Australia in 2019, 2022 and 2025. AFP