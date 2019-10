SYDNEY (AFP) - An Australian travel-blogging couple who were last month revealed to be detained in Iran have been released following "very sensitive negotiations" with Tehran, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday (Oct 5).

Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been returned to Australia, Ms Payne said, but a third Australian citizen identified as having been recently arrested by Iranian authorities remained in detention.

(This is a developing story)