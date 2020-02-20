Two killed as train derails between Australia’s biggest cities

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Two people were killed when a passenger train travelling between Australia’s two biggest cities derailed Thursday (Feb 20), with medics saying many were being assessed for injuries.

Emergency services said the train from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan.

Police confirmed that two people died in the accident.

Ambulance Victoria said one person was flown to Melbourne in an air ambulance and “four people will be taken to hospital in a stable condition”.

“A large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured.”

Images posted on social media showed carriages on their side and at angles by the side of the tracks.

Local media reported there were around 160 people aboard the train at the time of the accident, shortly before 7.45pm (4.45pm Singapore time).

More than 20 emergency vehicles were sent to the scene.

Shocking scenes at Wallan. I’ve been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N — erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020