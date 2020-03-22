Coronavirus: Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday (March 22) that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus.

The potential measures, which he said would be discussed later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn spell.

Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday.

"The measures that we will be considering tonight means that state premiers and chief ministers may have to take far more draconian measures to enforce social distancing particularly in areas of outbreaks than might otherwise be the case," Morrison said in Canberra.

Morrison on Sunday deployed an additional A$66 billion (S$54 billion) in stimulus for the coronavirus-stricken economy, including cash payments of as much as A$100,000 to small businesses, in a second package aimed at averting recession and savings jobs.

The plan will provide A$25.2 billion in support to businesses and not-for-profit charities, Morrison said Sunday. It will also partially guarantee loans to support A$40 billion in lending to small and medium-sized firms. Unemployment benefits will double and the worst-hit workers will be allowed to access pension savings early.

The new measures dwarf the government's initial A$17.6 billion stimulus package announced on March 12. As the crisis continues and the economic impact becomes clearer, the government expects to announce a third fiscal injection.

Speaking from Canberra, Morrison also said all non-essential travel in Australia should be cancelled.

Morrison, who has described the coronavirus as a "once in a 100-year type of event," closed the nation's borders to non-residents on Friday and has banned indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

"The next few months are going to be a difficult journey," Morrison said in a statement. "But we all have a role to play to adapt to the changes we're facing, to cushion the impact of what is happening and to pull together so we can bounce back when we get to the other side."

Australia had 874 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 6:30 a.m. Sydney time on Saturday, up 165 from a day earlier.

"Many of our restaurants and bars, our hotels and tourism operators, our hairdressers and beauty salons and our events companies are already feeling the brunt of the economic impact of coronavirus," Morrison said. "This is about finding a way for them and their workers to build a bridge to the other side of this crisis."

As Australia's economy spirals toward its first recession since 1991 and its credit markets come under stress, the government and central bank have unleashed a massive shot of fiscal and monetary stimulus that Sunday's announcement takes to A$189 billion. That's equivalent to 9.7 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a record 0.25 per cent on Thursday and will aim to keep three-year government bond yields at the same level. The central bank has also announced a term funding facility of at least A$90 billion for the banking system to support business credit.

In a complementary program, the government is investing up to A$15 billion to help smaller lenders support consumers and businesses. The new package will be available to businesses with revenue under A$50 million and also some not-for-profit charities. Firms will get 100 per cent of the tax they withhold from their employees' salary and wages, with a minimum payment of A$20,000 and maximum support of A$100,000.

The government will also guarantee 50 per cent of loans taken out by firms affected by the outbreak, to be used for working capital.

Morrison's conservative government is seeking to legislate both its fiscal packages during a unique sitting week in Canberra's Parliament House from Monday. Just 90 of the 151 lower-house lawmakers will convene, with support staff stripped back, in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

The opposition Labor party has indicated it will support the measures, meaning they should become law in the coming week. When Parliament will sit again after that isn't clear. On Friday, Morrison announced that the annual budget, originally due on May 12, is now scheduled for Oct 6.

"These are extraordinary times requiring extraordinary measures," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. "Our focus remains on keeping Australians in jobs and keeping businesses in business so we can bounce back strongly."