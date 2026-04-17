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Australian soldier accused of war crimes in Afghanistan granted bail

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Ben Roberts-Smiththe was allegedly complicit in a string of unlawful killings between 2009 and 2012.

Ben Roberts-Smiththe was allegedly complicit in a string of unlawful killings between 2009 and 2012.

PHOTO: EPA

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SYDNEY – An Australian court granted bail on April 17 to former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, charged with murdering unarmed prisoners captured in Afghanistan following a sweeping war crimes probe.

“I’m satisfied that the proposed conditions will ameliorate the risk of flight and the risk of interfering with witnesses,” Judge Greg Grogin told a Sydney court.

The towering soldier became a household name across Australia when he was awarded the Victoria Cross in 2011, a medal reserved for only the most courageous wartime exploits.

But a landmark military report in 2020 revealed grave allegations against Australian troops sent to fight Taliban forces, accusing elite units of torture, summary executions and “body count” competitions.

Roberts-Smith was then charged in April with five counts of “war crime – murder”.

Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the 47-year-old was allegedly complicit in a string of unlawful killings between 2009 and 2012.

But on April 17 Judge Grogin said that, if refused bail, Roberts-Smith faced the prospect of “years and years” behind bars before having his day in court.

Should Roberts-Smith be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.