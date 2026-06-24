Australian shark attack survivor briefly emerges from coma

Police and emergency personnel at the scene after a shark attack at Coogee Beach in Sydney on June 13.

SYDNEY – An Australian woman mauled by a shark at a popular Sydney beach briefly emerged from an induced coma and said “I love you” to family, according to an update from her brother.

Leah Stewart is in hospital on life support and has had multiple surgeries, including the amputation of her arm, since the June 13 attack at Sydney’s Coogee Beach, according to a fund-raising site set up to help her rehabilitation and care.

Doctors reduced her sedation to bring her out of the induced coma for a short time, her brother Joshua Stewart said in an update Tuesday to the GoFundMe page, which has raised A$492,000 (S$441,000).

“This allowed Leah to share her first words, ‘I love you’, with her Mum and partner Fernando, who have been by her side in ICU since the incident. Her first thoughts were with her daughter August and wanted to check she was OK,” he said.

“This is a lot faster than anyone expected, and for us this feels like a miracle and is everything so many of us have hoped and prayed for over the past week.”

Leah Stewart, described by local media as a 34-year-old teacher from Coogee, had undergone five days of surgeries in the past week and was scheduled for more in the coming weeks, her brother said.

“Leah has a long road ahead and still remains in critical care, but this is such a positive first step and gives us hope for Leah’s long term recovery.”

Australian scientists believe rising ocean temperatures are shifting sharks’ migratory patterns, which may be contributing to an uptick in attacks.

A 12-year-old boy died after he was bitten by a shark while swimming in Sydney Harbour in January.

Three divers were fatally mauled in separate incidents between May and June – two in Western Australia and the third in Queensland.

There have been nearly 1,300 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which more than 260 resulted in death, according to a database of shark encounters with humans. AFP