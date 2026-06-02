Australian regulator orders Amazon, others to remove banned magnetic toys

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The regulator said the marketplaces, including Amazon, agreed to remove affected listings, contact customers and prevent relisting.

SYDNEY - Australia’s competition watchdog has sent takedown requests to Amazon, eBay, Kogan and Fruugo after finding listings for banned magnetic chess-style toys, whose small, powerful magnets can cause life-threatening injuries if swallowed by children.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) is investigating the supply of banned toys and games containing small high-powered magnets, including “magnetic chess” and “magnetic battle chess” products.

Australia prohibits loose or separable magnets in certain toys, games and jewellery.

The regulator said the marketplaces have agreed to remove affected listings, contact customers and prevent relisting.

Amazon, Kogan and Fruugo have provided or offered refunds, it said.

“Customer safety is our top priority,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an e-mail , adding that the company has banned magnetic battle chess games from its store, regardless of whether such products could lawfully be sold in Australia.

A Kogan spokeswoman said the company prioritises product safety and compliance across its storefronts, including through ongoing monitoring of ACCC, state regulator, recall and product ban notices.

Retailer eBay said listings found to breach its product safety policy were promptly removed after review. Fruugo could not immediately be reached.

ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe urged consumers to stop using affected products, keep them away from children and seek refunds.

She also called on online and bricks-and-mortar retailers to review toys and games and recall any non-compliant products.

The action comes days after the regulator sued Amazon’s Australian unit over alleged breaches of button-battery warning rules for children’s backpacks, its first Federal Court case against an online marketplace over mandatory product safety standards. REUTERS