Australian property price surge continues despite Covid-19 pandemic

Beachgoers soak up the sun on the first day of summer at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec 1, 2020.
Beachgoers soak up the sun on the first day of summer at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec 1, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
For The Straits Times
  • Published
    29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - Australians discovered this week that not even a pandemic or the country's first recession in almost 30 years can put a dent in the surging housing market, as new figures showed that property prices have reached record highs.

Despite initial warnings from analysts that the Covid-19 outbreak could cause prices to drop by as much as 30 per cent, the average dwelling is now worth more than before the pandemic. According to property data firm CoreLogic, average prices increased 0.9 per cent last month and have exceeded their peak in 2017, after which tighter lending controls led to a price dip.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 