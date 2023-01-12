Australian politician sorry for Nazi costume at 21st birthday party

CANBERRA – The leader of Australia’s most populous state has apologized for wearing a Nazi uniform to his fancy dress 21st birthday party.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet, 40, said it had been a “terrible mistake”.

“I’m deeply ashamed of what I did and I’m truly sorry for the hurt and the pain that this will cause people right across our state, and particularly members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families,” he said at a press conference.

Mr Perrottet said he had decided to tell the public after he was approached by a member of his Cabinet about the issue two days ago.

He leads a centre-right Coalition government in the state of more than 8 million people, which is home to Sydney. A state election is due to be held on March 25.

He took over the party and state leadership in October 2021, following the resignation of his predecessor Gladys Berejiklian. BLOOMBERG