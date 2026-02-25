Straitstimes.com header logo

Australian police to return posters seized from bar over banned symbols

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The owner, who said the posters are "clearly satirical", had declined a request to remove the posters on Feb 18, 2026.

Police said the posters did not meet some “aspects” of the legislation that outlaws “prohibited symbols”.

PHOTO: DISSENT CAFE AND BAR

Google Preferred Source badge

SYDNEY Australian police said Feb 25 they will return

posters depicting politicians as Nazis

that they seized from a Canberra bar under new hate crime laws.

Officers declared a crime scene at the Dissent Cafe and Bar and took away the posters on Feb 18 after someone complained about possible hate crime imagery.

Police for the Australian Capital Territory said they took the posters in line with laws outlawing “prohibited symbols”.

But after further assessment, they determined the posters did not meet some “aspects” of the legislation, they said in a statement.

“As such, criminal proceedings will not occur,” the territory’s police said.

“The posters will be returned to the owner in due course and this matter finalised.”

Under hate crime legislation passed after an anti-Semitic mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Dec 14, 2025, it is an offence to display Nazi and other hate symbols or to make the Nazi salute.

However, the law gives an exception for symbols shown for a “legitimate purpose”, including artistic, literary, religious, academic and educational reasons.

“For now, satirical art is still allowed,” the Dissent Cafe and Bar posted on social media. AFP

More on this topic
Australia cancels visa of Israeli influencer
Australia Day marked by ‘Invasion Day’ rallies, anti-immigration protests
See more on

Australia

Police

Nazi

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.