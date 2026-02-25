Australian police to return posters seized from bar over banned symbols

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Police said the posters did not meet some “aspects” of the legislation that outlaws “prohibited symbols”.

– Australian police said Feb 25 they will return posters depicting politicians as Nazis that they seized from a Canberra bar under new hate crime laws.

Officers declared a crime scene at the Dissent Cafe and Bar and took away the posters on Feb 18 after someone complained about possible hate crime imagery.

Police for the Australian Capital Territory said they took the posters in line with laws outlawing “prohibited symbols”.

But after further assessment, they determined the posters did not meet some “aspects” of the legislation, they said in a statement.

“As such, criminal proceedings will not occur,” the territory’s police said.

“The posters will be returned to the owner in due course and this matter finalised.”

Under hate crime legislation passed after an anti-Semitic mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Dec 14, 2025, it is an offence to display Nazi and other hate symbols or to make the Nazi salute.

However, the law gives an exception for symbols shown for a “legitimate purpose”, including artistic, literary, religious, academic and educational reasons.

“For now, satirical art is still allowed,” the Dissent Cafe and Bar posted on social media. AFP