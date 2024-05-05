Australian police shoot dead 16-year-old armed suspect after knife attack in Perth

An investigation is underway in Western Australia after police shot dead a teenager who had reportedly stabbed a member of the public.

The community of Willetton in Perth’s south was shaken after reports of the attack surfaced on local news platforms. The attack reportedly took place along High Street before 11.30pm local time on May 4.

According to reports from WAMN News on May 5, a police operation was mobilised following the incident. Witnesses described a chaotic scene where a man wielding a long knife chased individuals on the street. The police have yet to release the total number of casualties involved in the attack.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said a 16-year-old male armed with a knife, was fatally wounded by a police officer who had discharged his firearm, ABC news reported.

“There are indications he had been radicalised online,” Mr Cook said.

“But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone,” he added.

“Members of the WA Muslim community, who were concerned by his behaviour, contacted police prior to the incident and I thank them for their help. Our police responded within minutes.”

At about 10pm on May 4, the police received a triple-0 call from a male who said he was going to commit “acts of violence”, ABC News reported.

In a press conference on May 5, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked the Western Australian police for their swift action to contain the incident and said his “thoughts are with those who have been affected by the incident”.

He said: “We are a peace-loving nation and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia.”

A family member of a witness, who was not named, recounted the harrowing experience to WAMN News. Her brother-in-law was chased by a man with a long knife, she said.

“After working out, he waited at the door for his friends, and then a man approached him with a knife,” she said. The attacker reportedly shouted religious phrases before pursuing her brother-in-law, who managed to escape. The assailant then turned his attention to another group of people, attacking one of them.

As the investigation continues, High Road Westbound in Willetton remains closed between Yampi Way and Leach Highway. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as they gather more information on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Perth attack comes weeks after a stabbing spree in a Sydney mall on April 13 which left six people dead and a knife attack in a church two days later which left at least four people, including a bishop, wounded.

The suspect in the mall attack was shot and killed by a lone female police officer, who happened to be nearby.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with a terrorism offence for the knifing of Assyrian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a live-streamed church service on April 15. An Australian counter-terrorism team arrested seven teenagers on April 24 who were linked to him.