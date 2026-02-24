Straitstimes.com header logo

Australian police find human remains in hunt for kidnapped granddad

Mr Chris Baghsarian was wearing grey pajamas and a red and green flannel shirt at the time of the kidnapping, police said.

SYDNEY - Australian police said on Feb 24 they had found human remains in their search for a octogenarian grandfather believed to have been kidnapped in

a case of mistaken identity

.

Mr Chris Baghsarian, 85, was lifted from his home by three intruders in Sydney’s North Ryde suburb on Feb 13 and has not been seen since.

Police have described it as a case of mistaken identity and stressed that neither Mr Baghsarian nor his family have any underworld connections.

And the now more than a week-long search on Feb 24 yielded the discovery of what are believed to be human remains near a golf club in the suburb of Pitt Town, police said.

“No further information is available at this time,” they added.

New South Wales Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Marks told journalists on Feb 20 that hopes were fading in the hunt for Mr Baghsarian.

Videos and photos obtained by local media have reportedly showed Mr Baghsarian with serious injuries, including a severed finger. AFP

