Australian police boost security for Ashes Test in Sydney after Bondi Beach attack

The authorities say a “high-visibility” police presence at the Sydney Cricket Ground, located around 5km from Bondi Beach, will include the riot patrol unit, officers on horseback and officers carrying rifles.

SYDNEY – Police in Australia’s New South Wales state said on Jan 3 that they would bolster staffing at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the fifth Ashes Test starting on Jan 4, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at a Jewish event in the city.

The father-and-son gunmen are alleged to have carried out the attack at a Hanukkah event at the famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14. Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost three decades, the attack shocked the nation and stoked fears of rising anti-Semitism in the country.

The massacre has sparked more active policing in Sydney, Australia’s most populous city and the state capital.

“The difference will be in the visibility of long arms and a stronger presence,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said in a statement.

Police said they expected a capacity crowd for day one of the fixture between England and Australia, the final encounter in the five-match series already claimed by Australia.

“Many people may not be used to seeing police carrying rifles at sporting events, but our objective here is to help the public feel safe,” Mr Lanyon said.

On Dec 31, around 3,000 police, some carrying long arms, were deployed in the city during New Year celebrations, which typically attract more than a million revellers.

Several New Year events planned at Bondi were cancelled, while traditional Christmas celebrations there were muted, following the attack that the authorities believe was inspired by militant group ISIS. REUTERS