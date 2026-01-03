Straitstimes.com header logo

Australian police boost security for Ashes Test in Sydney after Bondi Beach attack

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Authorities said a “high-visibility” police presence at the SCG, located around 5km from Bondi Beach.

The authorities say a “high-visibility” police presence at the Sydney Cricket Ground, located around 5km from Bondi Beach, will include the riot patrol unit, officers on horseback and officers carrying rifles.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SYDNEY – Police in Australia’s New South Wales state said on Jan 3 that they would bolster staffing at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the fifth Ashes Test starting on Jan 4, weeks after

gunmen killed 15 people at a Jewish event in the city.

The father-and-son gunmen are alleged to have carried out the attack at a Hanukkah event at the famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14. Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost three decades, the attack shocked the nation and stoked fears of rising anti-Semitism in the country.

The massacre has sparked more active policing in Sydney, Australia’s most populous city and the state capital.

The authorities said a “high-visibility” police presence at the SCG, located around 5km from Bondi Beach, would include the riot patrol unit, officers on horseback and officers carrying rifles.

“The difference will be in the visibility of long arms and a stronger presence,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said in a statement.

Police said they expected a capacity crowd for day one of the fixture between England and Australia, the final encounter in the five-match series already claimed by Australia.

“Many people may not be used to seeing police carrying rifles at sporting events, but our objective here is to help the public feel safe,” Mr Lanyon said.

On Dec 31, around 3,000 police, some carrying long arms, were deployed in the city during New Year celebrations, which typically attract more than a million revellers.

Several New Year events planned at Bondi were cancelled, while traditional Christmas celebrations there were muted, following the attack that the authorities believe was inspired by militant group ISIS. REUTERS

More on this topic
Australia says Bondi review to check if terror attack could have been averted
Sydney rings in New Year with nod to victims of Bondi attack
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.