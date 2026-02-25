Australian police arrest two over alleged kidnapping, murder of grandfather

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Officers detaining a man on Feb 25, following his arrest over the alleged kidnapping and murder of Mr Chris Baghsarian.

– Australian detectives arrested two men on Feb 25 over the alleged kidnapping and murder of an elderly grandfather in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

Mr Chris Baghsarian, 85, was taken from his home in Sydney’s North Ryde suburb on Feb 13, but police say neither he nor his family had any underworld connections.

After a long search, police found Mr Baghsarian’s remains on Feb 24 near a golf club in Sydney’s north-western fringes.

Robbery and crime squad detectives arrested a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old man in two dawn raids on Feb 25 in the city’s north-western suburbs, police said in a statement.

New South Wales Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Marks said he expected the men would be “charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mr Baghsarian”.

Mr Marks – who has led the police investigation since Mr Bagsarian’s disappearance – described it as a “horrible, horrible matter”.

“It’s somebody’s worst nightmare, right? The fact that an innocent man was taken from his home is not acceptable,” he told journalists.

“These people need to be held to account for that.”

Videos and photos obtained by local media have reportedly shown Mr Baghsarian with serious injuries, including a severed finger.

The victim was a widower and lived alone.

In a statement shared via the police, his family said they “welcome the news of the recent arrests in relation to the kidnapping of our father and grandfather”.

“As we continue attempting to come to terms with this incident, we ask that media respect our privacy,” they added.

Mr Marks previously said he was a “million per cent confident” the kidnappers got the wrong person.

Police believe his kidnappers were instead targeting a relative of a convicted armed robber and founder of a streetwear brand linked to the west Sydney-based Alameddine crime network, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

Screenshots shared on a social media channel covering Sydney’s underworld purported to show the kidnappers demanding a AU$50 million (S$44.9 million) ransom in return for his release.

“Dumb dumb error,” the target tells them in the messages seen by AFP.

“You plugged the wrong bloke... Good luck next time.”

Police detective Marks on Feb 25 said he had seen the message and said “that was the figure that was requested”. AFP