SYDNEY - When Australia's sports-obsessed Prime Minister, Mr Scott Morrison, attended a rugby league match in Sydney last Saturday (March 27), he presumably hoped it would relieve some of the pressure he has faced over his recent handling of concerns about the mistreatment of women.

But the visit led only to further criticism of Mr Morrison after a photograph emerged showing him chatting to the male players in the dressing rooms while a woman in the background appeared visibly angry.