Australian PM says Cabinet to address KFC 'cabbage-gate'

Lettuce prices have soared by as much as 300 per cent in Australian cities. PHOTO: AFP
SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia's prime minister joked he would huddle with top officials Thursday (June 9) to discuss the soaring cost of lettuce and local KFCs' decision to replace the verdant leaf with a cabbage mix on their Zinger Burgers.

Dubbing the fast-food chain's decision "crazy", centre-left leader Anthony Albanese quipped the situation had become a national "crisis".

Lettuce prices have soared by as much as 300 per cent in Australian cities thanks to recent flooding and high global fuel prices.

A single head of iceberg lettuce that once sold for about A$2 (S$1.98) now goes for close to A$8 in Sydney and Melbourne.

As a result, KFC told Australian customers it would reduce the lettuce in its products in favour of a 50-50 lettuce-cabbage mix.

"Cabbage isn't the same as lettuce. That's just wrong," Mr Albanese told Sydney's KIIS FM radio. "I'll put it on the list for the Cabinet meeting today. Cabbage-gate."

