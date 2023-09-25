Australian PM’s hopes for unifying aboriginal referendum dashed as debate turns toxic

SYDNEY – On the eve of his election as Australia’s prime minister in 2022, Mr Anthony Albanese promised to hold a referendum on aboriginal rights that would help unite Australians and make “our country stronger”.

But the referendum – to be held on Oct 14 – has not turned out to be the elevating, nation-changing moment Mr Albanese had envisaged.

Instead, it has descended into a divisive, toxic debate that has enabled scare campaigns, misinformation and racist rhetoric.

The referendum proposes to grant recognition of aboriginal people in the nation’s Constitution and give them a “Voice” in Parliament that would allow them to have a say on government decisions that affect them.

Mr Albanese said the moves will allow Australia to “move forward” from its sorry legacy of racism and violence towards aboriginal people, who have disproportionately high levels of imprisonment and poverty, and poor health and education outcomes.

Writing in Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph on Friday, Mr Albanese urged people to support the referendum, saying it would help to achieve “real progress on issues like health and education”.

“Voting ‘yes’ won’t fix everything overnight, but it will mean we finally have the right approach in place to start finding the answers,” he wrote.

“Voting ‘no’ means closing the door on practical progress that will help people live better lives.”

But the proposal has run into strident opposition.

Critics, including opposition leader Peter Dutton, who heads the Liberal-National Coalition, say it will lead to legal challenges and will create racial divisions by giving a formal role in decision-making to indigenous people.

The debate has been intensifying in recent weeks as the referendum draws nearer, and, unfortunately, it has turned increasingly bitter and vitriolic.

Opponents of the Voice have claimed – falsely – that voting “yes” will result in the abolition of Australia Day, a national holiday, or will result in the end of Parliament or in non-aboriginal people having to pay to live in Australia, or in names of cities and other places being replaced with aboriginal titles.

Memes on social media have depicted aboriginal people as “primitives” and included racial slurs and stereotypes.