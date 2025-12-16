Straitstimes.com header logo

Australian PM Albanese visits Bondi Beach hero in hospital

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Mr Ahmed al Ahmed, the bystander who charged at one of the gunmen and seized his rifle during the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY - Australia’s prime minister visited

Bondi Beach shooting hero Ahmed al Ahmed

in hospital on Dec 16, lauding his efforts to help stop the nation’s deadliest gun attack in decades.

A father and son killed 15 people at Bondi Beach

on Dec 14, targeting a Jewish festival that marked the start of Hanukkah.

Footage showed the fruit seller ducking between parked cars as the shooting unfolded and then wresting a gun from one of the assailant’s hands.

“He was trying to get a cup of coffee and found himself at a moment where people were being shot in front of him,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after a bedside visit with heavily bandaged Mr Ahmed.

“He decided to take action and his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians,” Mr Albanese added.

Mr Ahmed was shot several times in the shoulder after tussling with one of the gunmen.

Mr Albanese said he would “undergo further surgery” on Dec 17.

“At a moment where we have seen evil perpetrated, he shines out as an example of the strength of humanity,” the prime minister said. “We are a brave country. Ahmed al Ahmed represents the best of our country.”

Bedbound and with tubes in his nose, Mr Ahmed briefly thanked wellwishers in Arabic in a video circulating on social media on the morning of Dec 15.

“I appreciate the efforts of everyone,” he said, according to an English translation provided by Turkish public broadcaster TRT World.

“May Allah reward you and grant you wellbeing,” he said. “God willing, we will return to you with joy. Thank you for your efforts.”

The father-of-two came to Australia from Syria almost 10 years ago, local media reported.

His mother told Australian broadcaster ABC on Dec 15 that she kept “beating myself up and crying” when she received the call that her son had been shot in “an accident”.

“He saw they were dying, and people were losing their lives, and when that guy ran out of ammo, he took it from him, but he was hit,” she said. “We pray that God saves him.”

There has been a global outpouring of support for Mr Ahmed, including from US President Donald Trump, who praised his incredible courage.

An online fundraiser has

received more than A$1.9 million (S$1.63 million)

in donations for Mr Ahmed’s medical fees. AFP

