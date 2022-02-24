Australian PM accuses Labor opposition of appeasing China but attacks appear to backfire

SYDNEY - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused of endangering the country's bipartisan approach to China after he attempted to paint the Labor Opposition party as being soft on Beijing.

During a bitter debate in Parliament, Mr Morrison accused a senior Labor member of being a "Manchurian candidate", or a Chinese puppet, though he later withdrew the remark. Mr Morrison also claimed that he was tougher on China than Labor, saying that Beijing was hoping Labor leader Anthony Albanese would win the upcoming election.