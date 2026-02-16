Australian museum recovers Egyptian artefacts after break-in

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A prosecutor said the man stole a mummy mask, a collar, a piece of jewellery and the wooden cat while also causing “irreparable damage” to other items.

SYDNEY – Australian police have recovered a trove of stolen Egyptian artefacts and charged a 52-year-old man with a night-time smash-and-grab at a museum.

The man was accused of breaking a window and making off with the priceless treasures in the early hours of Feb 13 from the Abbey Museum of Art and Archeology in the Queensland town of Caboolture.

Police said they found all the stolen goods – except for a wooden cat sculpture – with only minor damage when they searched a car the following day at a ferry terminal south of the museum.

They arrested the suspect on the same evening.

“Police will allege the man was found in possession of the last missing artefact, the wooden cat sculpture,” they said.

The man, named by local media as Miguel Simon Mungarrieta Monsalve, was charged with various counts including breaking and entering, and three counts of wilful damage.

In court on Feb 16 , a prosecutor said the man stole a mummy mask, a collar, a piece of jewellery and the wooden cat while also causing “irreparable damage” to other items, according to public broadcaster ABC.

The suspect told police that he believed the museum had links to the Catholic Church, the prosecutor was quoted as telling the court.

The museum said it was “relieved and grateful” to get the artefacts back, but they could not go back on display immediately.

“Each piece must first undergo professional assessment and conservation to protect its long-term future.” AFP