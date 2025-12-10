Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ms Mia Bannister shows a tattoo dedicated to her son, Ollie, who took his own life after being bullied online.

SYDNEY – Ms Mia Bannister said she would give anything to have her son Ollie beside her as Australia rolled out a landmark social media ban for under-16s on Dec 10.

Her 14-year-old took his life in 2024 after being bullied online and seeing an endless stream of content on apps such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube that fuelled an eating disorder.

The Australian mother and other parents whose children killed themselves after suffering online harm campaigned for the law, hoping that no other families suffer like them.

Their efforts were finally recognised when Australia became the first country to bar young teens from social media platforms.

Tech companies that fail to purge teens from their platforms face US$33 million (S$43 million) fines.

“It’s very bittersweet. I would give anything – and I mean anything – to have Ollie here with me today,” Ms Bannister said. “I am proud we are leading the way, and I hope the rest of the world will follow and save future generations from online harm.”

Ms Bannister said she was exhausted after months of advocacy and wanted to “fall into a heap” for a while.

But stepping back was not an option.

“There is so much work to be done,” said Ms Bannister, who runs a charity about eating disorders in young men.

‘Stupid government’

Mr Wayne Holdsworth lost his 17-year-old son Mac two years ago after he fell victim to a sextortion scam on social media.

The new law was just the beginning, he said, calling for more education to ensure children are aware of online dangers once they turn 16.

“Our kids that we’ve lost haven’t died in vain because today they’ll be looking down very proud of the work that we’ve all done,” he said at a Sydney event marking the new social media rules.

While hundreds of thousands of teens were logged out of their social accounts under the ban, others bragged they were still online or had lied during a platform’s age verification process.

The authorities concede the law “won’t be perfect” but argue it is a step in the right direction.

Australian teen content creator Zoey, who has more than 58,000 followers on TikTok, vowed to find a way around the ban.

“You can still find me on other platforms,” she said in a video posted ahead of the ban.

“I am still going to be around. I will find my way around it. I will find a way to keep posting and making content,” said Zoey, who only uses her first name online.

“Don’t let the stupid government that is trying to make us sad and control us bring you down,” she said. AFP