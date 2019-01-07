Australian mother charged after 4-year-old filmed riding on car roof

An Australian mother, 36, has been charged with dangerous driving after her four-year-old son was filmed riding on the roof of her car in Perth.

In a video obtained by Australian news outlet 9News, the boy was shown clinging on to the roof racks of the SUV for more than 10 minutes last Friday (Jan 4).

The boy was wearing only a nappy during his 11km joyride, which included Tonkin Highway, where the speed limit is 100kmh.

According to news.com.au, there were two other children in the car at the time of the incident. They were properly restrained in their seats, local police told the news outlet.

The mother, who will appear in court at a later date, is believed to be unaware that her son was on the roof of her car until she was alerted by other drivers.

She stopped the vehicle and placed her child back into the car before driving away, a police spokesman told News Corp Australia.

The mother could face jail time if she is found to have knowingly taken her son on a thrill ride, 9News reported.