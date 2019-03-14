Australian man uses smartphone as shield against arrow

CANBERRA (DPA) - An Australian man has used his smartphone as a shield to block an arrow that was fired at him during a skirmish, according to police.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning (March 13) in Nimbin, a hippy town around 750 kilometres north of Sydney known for hosting the annual MardiGrass marijuana festival.

The 43-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a bow and arrow outside his house by a man known to him, police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old archer fired the arrow at the resident when he raised his phone to photograph the skirmish.

The arrow pierced through the man's smartphone, causing it to hit him in the chin, police said.

The 43-year-old was left with a small laceration that did not require medical treatment.

The attacker was arrested at the scene and was taken to a nearby police station, where he was charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

The attacker was granted conditional bail and will have to appear in court in April.