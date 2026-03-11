Australian designer Katie Perry wins trademark spat against US singer Katy Perry

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australia's High Court found that there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between Australian designer Katie Perry (left) and US pop megastar Katy Perry.

SYDNEY – Australian designer Katie Perry has won the right to sell clothes under her name, claiming victory on March 11 in a years-long trademark spat with US pop megastar Katy Perry.

The designer accused her far more famous namesake of trademark infringement, arguing she claimed the Katie Perry brand before the singer became a global sensation.

But the songstress said her music had already gone “viral” as the designer started selling clothes around 2008, and sought to have the Australian trademark scrubbed out.

An Australian court agreed with the singer, ruling in 2024 the clothing trademark should be cancelled.

But Australia’s High Court has now ruled in favour of the designer on appeal, finding there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between the two.

“As far as I was concerned, she was a singer and not a fashion designer,” the Australian Perry wrote in a 2024 blog post.

“A reminder that the singer’s real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.” AFP