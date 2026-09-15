Australian far-right leader Pauline Hanson sorry over ‘primitive’ indigenous comments

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson drew outrage from across the political spectrum on Sept 14 for describing indigenous Australians as the “most primitive race on earth”.

SYDNEY – Australian far-right leader Pauline Hanson offered a rare but qualified apology on Sept 15 after describing the country’s indigenous people as “primitive”.

For years a political outsider, Hanson’s One Nation has surged in 2026 to become one of Australia’s most popular parties, according to opinion polls.

Long known for racist and inflammatory statements about minorities, Hanson drew outrage from across the political spectrum on Sept 14 for describing indigenous Australians as the “most primitive race on earth”.

She told reporters in Canberra on Sept 15 that “if I’ve offended people by using that, then I will apologise for that”.

The Queensland senator said in a separate interview with News24 that she was “not the most eloquent speaker”.

“I’ve always put my foot in my mouth in the way I come out and say things,” she said. “I regret saying that because I don’t want to upset people. That wasn’t my intention to hurt people.”

Indigenous Australians, whose ancestors have lived on the continent for more than 60,000 years, have average life expectancies about eight years shorter than the rest of the population.

Several factors contribute to the disparity, with chronic health issues, higher poverty rates, limited access to healthcare in some communities and complex socio-economic causes often blamed.

Indigenous people are also far more likely to be incarcerated or die in custody than other Australians.

Hanson also said on Sept 15 that she was sorry if she had offended Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with recent comments in which she disparaged the leader’s late mother for living in public housing.

Albanese condemned the “mean and nasty” remarks, which sparked calls from an opposition lawmaker to “leave mums out of it”.

Hanson’s long history of provocative comments appears to have done little to dent her popularity.

An opinion poll conducted by Resolve Strategic on behalf of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, released on Sept 13, showed that 27 per cent of Australians would vote for Hanson’s party – 1 percentage point behind the ruling Labor Party. AFP