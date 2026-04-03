Australian drivers urged to refuel in cities as Mid-East war deepens fuel crunch

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Hundreds of service stations had run out of diesel nationally and over a hundred were without unleaded petrol.

SYDNEY - Australia’s government urged motorists on April 3 to fill their cars at city petrol stations if they’re planning long road trips over the Easter holiday, as rural towns face fuel shortages.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said hundreds of service stations had run out of diesel nationally and over a hundred were without unleaded petrol.

Panic buying since the start of the Middle East war has seen petrol prices soar half a world away including in Australia – that is largely reliant on imported fuel.

“For those Australians planning a road trip this weekend, given our shortages are predominantly rural and regional Australia, it makes sense to fill up in the city to help the country if you can,” he told reporters in Sydney.

In a rare address to the nation April 1, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said petrol had seen historic price spikes and although motorists should enjoy Easter as they “hit the road”, the months ahead may not be easy.

On April 3, the first day of the Easter holiday, 182 service stations in the most populated state New South Wales had run out of diesel and 48 had no petrol of any kind, Mr Bowen said.

The diesel supply in New South Wales was being directed to farmers who needed to get crops in the ground to ensure Australia’s food supply over coming weeks and months, he added.

In Victoria state, 76 service stations had no diesel and 37 had no unleaded petrol, with similar shortages across the nation.

Mr Albanese’s government this week cut taxes to lower petrol prices, but there had been a surge in demand at the pump by panicked motorists.

Australia’s fuel predominantly comes from Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, although Mr Bowen said companies are diversifying supply chains to include the US and Mexico.

Mr Bowen said 50 shiploads of fuel were on the way to Australia securing supplies for April and May, although there was a risk of shortages in June. AFP