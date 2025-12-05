Australian defence minister to visit Japan as ‘strategic alignment’ grows

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles will travel to Japan on Dec 6 to meet his counterpart, Mr Koizumi Shinjiro, and discuss deepening defence ties, his office said on Dec 5.

Australia wanted to engage early with the new government of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Australian officials said, noting the two countries had a “shared vision for our region” and were working to respond to increasingly complex global challenges.

“Our relationship with Japan continues to grow from strength to strength – underpinned by close strategic alignment, mutual ambition and enormous potential,” Mr Marles said in a statement ahead of the two-day visit.

Japan and China are in their worst diplomatic crisis in years, after Ms Takaichi said in November in Parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo .

Australia awarded an A$10 billion (S$8.6 billion) contract to Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in August to build warships for Australia, marking Tokyo’s most consequential defence sale since ending a military export ban in 2014 as it steps away from postwar pacifism.

Australia plans to deploy the Mogami-class frigates to defend critical maritime trade routes and its northern approaches in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where China’s military footprint is expanding.

Mr Marles is expected to travel next week to Washington, to meet with the US and British defence ministers and discuss the AUKUS nuclear powered submarine partnership.

The Pentagon has completed its review of the AUKUS project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and has found areas to put the deal on the “strongest possible footing”, a US official said on Dec 4.

Australian officials said on Dec 1 that an overhaul of the defence department will see naval shipbuilding sped up. REUTERS