Australian defence department chief to replace Kevin Rudd as US ambassador

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Jan 25 named the country's defence department chief as the next ambassador to the US, after Mr Kevin Rudd said he would step down following criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Mr Albanese said senior civil servant Greg Moriarty, currently secretary of the Department of Defence, would replace Mr Rudd as ambassador to Washington.

"Mr Moriarty is I think an outstanding Australian public servant," Mr Albanese said in remarks on Australian Broadcasting Corporation television.

Mr Moriarty is a career diplomat and has been ambassador for Australia in Iran and Indonesia.

He was also chief of staff to Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017 before starting his current role the same year.

Mr Rudd, a former prime minister who made critical comments about Mr Trump before becoming ambassador, said earlier in January that he would leave the role a year earlier than expected , finishing his posting in March.

In October, Mr Trump criticised Mr Rudd during an event at the White House saying: "I don’t like you either, and I probably never will."

Mr Albanese also said Mr Moriarty’s defence backing will be of value as Australia and the US develop the Aukus security partnership, along with the UK.

“The Aukus relationship is central to our relationship with the United States, and he is in a very strong position to be on top of all that detail” Mr Albanese said.

He added the Trump administration had been informed of Mr Moriarty's selection and was happy with it. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG