Australian broadcaster Nine says cyber attack affected live show

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's largest locally owned media business, Nine Entertainment Co, said it suffered a cyber attack that disrupted its live television programming on Sunday (March 28).

The attack prevented Nine from being able to broadcast its Weekend Today show on Sunday morning in Australia, the company said in a statement.

"Our IT teams are working around the clock to fully restore our systems which have primarily affected our broadcast and corporate business units," Ms Vanessa Morley, Nine's director of people and culture, said in a memo to staff.

"Publishing and radio systems continue to be operational."

Nine, which owns radio stations and newspapers including The Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, is urging all employees to work from home until further notice.

Nine shares have more than tripled in the past year and closed on Friday at A$2.92 (S$3).