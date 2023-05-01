Australian boy, 13, allegedly steals car, causes deaths of 3 in horror crash

BRISBANE - A 13-year-old boy allegedly driving a stolen car in Maryborough, Queensland, caused an accident on Sunday night which resulted in the deaths of three women and left another person critically injured.

The accident, which involved multiple vehicles, resulted in the deaths of a 52-year-old nurse on her way home from work, as well as a 29-year-old and 17-year-old.

The fourth victim, 23, is in a critical condition with “multiple significant” injuries, reported 7News Australia, citing the Queensland Ambulance Service. The 23-year-old was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The boy, who was reportedly “known to police” before the incident, suffered minor injuries to his ankle. He is in police custody, according to ABC News.

He is accused of driving an allegedly stolen Mercedes-Benz that was involved in the crash at 11pm local time.

The boy has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and is expected to face the Maroochydore Children’s Court at a later date, reported ABC News.

The Mercedes was travelling south on Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough, about 250km from Brisbane, when it crashed into the rear of a Holden carrying three women. The Holden then collided with the nurse’s Mazda.

According to 9News, the police believe the Mercedes was stolen two hours before the crash.

Police are also investigating reports that a passenger of the Mercedes may have fled the scene.﻿

The victims were all known to first responders and were residents of the area.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the fatal crash was an “awful tragedy”.

“It just should not be happening,” she added.