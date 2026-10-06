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Australian Army soldier dies and five others injured during training exercise

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SYDNEY – An Australian army soldier has died and five others have been injured during a training exercise in the Northern Territory of Australia, the Defence Department said on Oct 6.

The incident occurred at the Mount Bundey Training Area on Oct 5, the department said in a media statement on its website.

Five other Australian Army soldiers were injured, it added. No further details of the incident were available.

“Next of kin has been notified. Defence will provide further updates when possible,” the statement said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.