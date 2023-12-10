Australia will raise fees for foreigners buying existing houses

SYDNEY – Australia will raise fees for foreigners who buy existing houses, while encouraging them to invest in build-to-rent projects that will boost the nation’s housing supply.

Foreign investment fees for the purchase of established homes will triple, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement on Dec 10 in Sydney. Penalties for foreign buyers who subsequently leave their properties vacant will double while application fees for investment in build-to-rent projects will be reduced, he said.

“We welcome foreign investment because it plays a crucial role in our nation’s economic success,” Mr Chalmers said.

“These adjustments are all about making sure foreign investment aligns with the government’s agenda to lift the nation’s supply of affordable housing.”

Foreigners are only able to buy a home in Australia if they live in the country to work or study, and are required to sell it if they don’t become permanent residents.

The fee adjustments are designed to encourage them to invest in new housing developments, boosting the nation’s housing stock.

The government will make sure foreign investment application fees for build-to-rent projects are at the lowest commercial level – no matter the kind of land involved – and will apply them from Dec 14, Mr Chalmers said. BLOOMBERG