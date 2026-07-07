Australia vows stronger ties with Solomon Islands amid China concerns

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left), who arrived on July 7 in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara, was greeted by newly elected Prime Minister Matthew Wale.

SYDNEY - Australia and the Solomon Islands said on July 7 they were stepping up bilateral ties, a day after China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific in a move analysts say could intensify strategic rivalry in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who arrived on July 7 in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara and was greeted by newly elected Prime Minister Matthew Wale, said both nations have agreed to continue negotiations on a new comprehensive treaty.

“Australia and Solomon Islands are stepping up our partnership,” Albanese said in a post on X from Honiara as part of a Pacific tour.

“Because Australia’s security starts in the Pacific, and we’ll always show up for our neighbours,” Albanese added.

China on Monday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific, its first test since 2024, drawing concerns from the US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, posted an image on social media showing the missile flying over the Philippines and landing between Tonga and Nauru, about 1,000km from the Solomon Islands.

“China just proved itself again to be a bully on the block,” Wu said in the post.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a briefing on July 6 that Beijing hoped countries “will not over-interpret the matter”.

The Lowy Institute think tank in June said in a report that China’s ability to militarily strike Australia will grow markedly over the next decade.

“This is China demonstrating a much greater range in terms of being able to deploy a nuclear weapon and ultimately what that is, is deeply destabilising,” Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp on July 7.

The Solomon Islands is viewed by analysts as having the closest ties to Beijing among Pacific nations after signing a security pact with China in 2022.

The agreement prompted concern from the United States and intensified Australia’s diplomatic efforts in the region.

The Solomon Islands’ new prime minister, who took office in May, said during an official visit to Australia in June that he would negotiate a comprehensive treaty with Australia and review the security agreement with China.

“We have much to transact, so we look forward to great conversations going forward,” Wale said during his meeting with Albanese on July 7 in Honiara.

The push for a new comprehensive treaty comes amid a flurry of strategic announcements, with Australia signing pacts with Fiji on July 6 and Vanuatu in June.

Though China is Australia’s largest trade partner, Canberra remains wary of Beijing’s expanding influence in the Pacific and is pursuing security deals with island nations to prevent China from establishing any permanent military presence in the South Pacific.

Australia and its ally the United States have long considered the South Pacific within their sphere of influence. REUTERS