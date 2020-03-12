Australia unveils US$11 billion stimulus to combat coronavirus downturn

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia on Thursday (March 12) unveiled a massive US$11 billion (S$15 billion) spending plan designed to curb the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and avert the country's first recession in 29 years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the nearly A$18 billion package - equivalent to just under one per cent of gross domestic product - which will primarily support businesses.

"This plan is about keeping Australians in jobs. This plan is about keeping a business in business," said Morrison.

"This plan is about ensuring the Australian economy bounces back stronger on the other side of this."