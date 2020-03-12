Australia unveils US$11 billion stimulus to combat coronavirus downturn

(From left) Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy speak during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on March 11, 2020.
(From left) Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy speak during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on March 11, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia on Thursday (March 12) unveiled a massive US$11 billion (S$15 billion) spending plan designed to curb the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and avert the country's first recession in 29 years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the nearly A$18 billion package - equivalent to just under one per cent of gross domestic product - which will primarily support businesses.

"This plan is about keeping Australians in jobs. This plan is about keeping a business in business," said Morrison.

"This plan is about ensuring the Australian economy bounces back stronger on the other side of this."

 

