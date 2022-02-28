Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as 'fuel'

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Australia will allow plastic trash to be shipped overseas and burned as fuel under a law introduced last year that banned the export of some plastic waste, the environment minister's office said, prompting accusations from critics of hypocrisy.

Australia was praised for passing a landmark waste export ban in response to a public backlash against rich countries sending trash to poor countries where it often ends up being dumped, burned or leaking into the ocean.

But days after the Recycling and Waste Reduction Act came into effect on July 1 last year, Australia granted a licence to its largest waste-to-energy facility to export plastic waste in the form of a fuel, a spokesman for Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley confirmed in response to Reuters'questions.

The licence granted to Cleanaway Waste Management Limited and ResourceCo Pty Ltd, which has not previously been reported, is the first confirmation that Australia will ship plastic trash under the classification of Processed Engineered Fuel (PEF).

ResourceCo declined to comment and Cleanaway did not respond to a request for comment.

Waste-derived fuels such as PEF - a shredded and compressed mix of trash like plastic, wood and metal - are used as a cheap alternative to coal by cement companies and incinerators, which promote its use as a way of reducing fossil fuel consumption.

Some scientists and environmentalists say burning plastic as a fuel undermines a much-needed switch to cleaner energy, increases planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and releases toxic chemicals that put public health at risk.

Environmental groups said Australia had misled the public and ensured its waste would continue to pollute developing countries, especially in Southeast Asia which has become the main destination for the rich world's waste.

"Australians were very proud and excited when the government announced its world-first 'waste export ban'," said Ms Jane Bremmer, plastic advisor to the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN).

"Now we see this was disingenuous and a cynical political announcement as they are rebranding plastic waste exports as fuel."

Ms Ley's spokesman said the law states that processed plastic can be exported, adding that only "a small number" of export licences had been issued.

The spokesman said there was no available data on how much plastic had been exported as fuel since the ban was introduced or information about where it was sent.