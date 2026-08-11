Australia to vaccinate vulnerable native birds against bird flu

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About 45 per cent of Australia’s roughly 850 bird species are endemic.

SYDNEY – Australia will soon begin vaccinating its vulnerable native birds against the deadly H5N1 bird flu as the virus spreads more widely after first being detected in the country in June, the government said on Aug 11.

The vaccine roll-out will begin in the “coming days and weeks”, with an initial focus on priority species in captivity, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins told reporters in Canberra.

“The priority species will be identified based on vulnerability to the H5 bird flu and the potential conservation impact,” Collins said.

“We’ve been very clear that we cannot stop the H5 bird flu from spreading among wild birds, but we can take action to protect the species most at risk, and the vaccination is now part of that response.”

The move follows neighbouring New Zealand’s decision in July to begin a vaccination programme for 300 core breeding birds from five of its most endangered species.

About 45 per cent of Australia’s roughly 850 bird species are endemic, government data shows, meaning they are unique to Australia and found nowhere else on Earth.

Australia reported its first mass seabird deaths from avian influenza in late July, marking an escalation of an outbreak that began after the virus was first detected in migratory seabirds before spreading to native species in July.

Australia was the last continent to report bird flu, although the virus was detected in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic territory of Heard Island. REUTERS