Australia to spend $920m on new naval missiles, rocket system

The combined total investment in these new acquisitions is more than A$1 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

SYDNEY - Australia said on Thursday it would be investing more than A$1 billion (S$920 million) to buy new naval missiles and a land-based, long-range, surface-to surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The Australian government said in a statement it had signed a contract with Kongsberg to deliver the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), which will be employed on the Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024.

It added it will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface HIMARS, which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets.

“In the current strategic environment, it’s important the Australian Defence Force is equipped with high-end, targeted military capabilities,” Minister for Defence Richard Marles said in a statement.

He added that the level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes its forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware.

The combined total investment in these new acquisitions is more than A$1 billion. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Australia wins US approval to buy rocket launchers
Australia to boost defence spending, aid to Pacific and South-east Asia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top