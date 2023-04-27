Australia to review student visas as universities clamp down on fake applications from India

SYDNEY – Universities in Australia have imposed curbs on students from several Indian states over concerns that applicants are not genuinely interested in studying and are enrolling to obtain work visas.

The crackdown comes as the federal government revealed on Thursday that it plans to tighten the requirements for student visas due to concerns that applicants are entering for the wrong reasons.

International students have been pouring back into Australia since the easing of travel restrictions from late 2021, delivering a welcome boost to universities, which are heavily dependent on foreign fees.

In 2022, the education sector in Australia – including universities, schools and technical and English-language colleges – was worth A$29 billion (S$25.6 billion).

As at February, there were close to 550,000 international students studying at Australian institutions, including 125,632 from China, 89,766 from India and 48,078 from Nepal.

There were also 5,572 students from Singapore, up 6 per cent from the previous year.

But the federal government has become increasingly concerned that students from India and other countries in the region may be abusing the system.

Much of the concern has focused on states in northern India, particularly Punjab and Haryana.

An investigation by The Age newspaper earlier in April found that at least five Australian universities had introduced bans or restrictions on students from specific Indian states to prevent entry being granted to “non-genuine” students.

The newspaper reported that Edith Cowan University in Perth banned all applicants from Punjab and Haryana in February. Melbourne’s Victoria University in March introduced extra requirements to verify information such as their study history and financial status, for applicants from eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Torrens University, which has campuses in several cities, told The Times Higher Education in March that it was considering only “very strong” applications from Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab.

The increase in fraudulent applications reportedly followed a move by the federal government in January 2022 to allow international students to work an unlimited number of hours, from 20 hours a week, to address workforce shortages caused by a Covid-19 outbreak.