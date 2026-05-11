The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain.

SYDNEY – The Australian government said on May 11 it would repatriate its citizens from a Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship hit by a deadly strain of hantavirus, with the passengers to be quarantined after they arrive in Australia.

Spain and France have evacuated their citizens from the MV Hondius, which has anchored near Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, officials said, with flights to Canada, the Netherlands, Turkey, Britain, Ireland and the United States slated to have left late on May 10.

“We have agreed to repatriate a small number of Australians and also one resident of another country to Australia for medical treatment,” Environment Minister Murray Watt told ABC News. He did not give the nationality of the extra person.

It was not known if any of the people being brought to Australia have fallen ill or were showing symptoms of the virus.

Eight people no longer on the MV Hondius have fallen ill, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) tally from May 8, of which six are confirmed to have contracted the virus. Three have died, a Dutch couple and a German.

Spain’s health minister said the final two flights to evacuate passengers, one flight from Australia and another from the Netherlands, would depart in the afternoon of May 11.

New Zealand said discussions were ongoing with international partners on options to repatriate a New Zealander aboard the cruise ship. Director of Public Health Corina Grey said in a statement on May 11 that New Zealand’s health services have the capacity to support any quarantine measures if required.

The WHO has recommended a 42-day quarantine for all passengers, though global health experts have urged calm, reminding a public scarred from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic that this virus is far less contagious and poses little risk to the general population.

The virus, usually spread by rodents but also transmittable person-to-person in rare cases of close contact, was first detected by health officials in Johannesburg on May 2 treating a British man who fell ill and was taken into intensive care, 21 days after another passenger died.

After the outbreak was detected, the vessel left for Spain on May 6 from the coast of Cape Verde. It sailed from the southern tip of Argentina across the southern Atlantic and up to the Cape Verde islands. REUTERS