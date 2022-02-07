Australia to reopen borders to Covid-19 vaccinated travellers from Feb 21

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from Feb 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday (Feb 7), after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the Covid-19 threat.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Mr Morrison said during a media briefing.

States will continue to be able to set their own quarantine rules, Mr Morrison added.

The announcement is the final step in a gradual unwinding of international border restrictions, which kicked off in November.

Still, Western Australia remains closed to the rest of the country, after delaying its domestic border reopening.

The decision to allow vaccinated international arrivals comes as Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions trend down in most parts of the country.

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.