Australia plans major changes to military as US dominance fades

CANBERRA – Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday his government has accepted the key findings of a review recommending the biggest shake-up of Australia’s defence since the end of World War II.

Australia’s defence will prioritise long-range precision strike capability and domestic manufacturing of guided weapons, the review said.

Australia’s military is not “fit for purpose” as it currently stands, according to the Defence Strategic Review, which was released on Monday in Canberra.

It recommended the government reprioritise spending toward purchasing long-range missiles and military drones, while boosting domestic defence manufacturing.

The centre-left Labor government ordered the review of defence strategy and military spending shortly after coming to power in May 2022, in part due to concerns over lengthy delays in procuring new vehicles and weaponry.

Conducted by a former foreign minister and defence chief, the review said Australia is facing a “radically different” strategic environment, including a military build-up by the Chinese government, which is “the largest and most ambitious of any country since the end of the second world war.”

At the same time, the United States is no longer the “unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific”. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG